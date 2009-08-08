Direct Hit w/ Manhunters, Glue and Absolutely

The breakup of Madison/Milwaukee alt-poppers The Box Social last year left guitarist Nick Woods with more time to dedicate to his more punk-minded band, Direct Hit. This spring the band followed up on its debut 2008 digital EP, #1, with another all-too-brief digital EPlogically titled #2that finds the group further honing its giddy pop-punk, which breezes by with the hooky efficiency of Screeching Weasel and The Thermals. EPs #3 and #4 are on the horizon, but in the meantime the first two are posted on directhit.bandcamp.com.