In the fight against breast cancer, some women aren't afraid to get dirty. For the second year in a row, the Dirty Girl Mud Run challenges Wisconsin women to run a whimsical, 5K obstacle course, traversing tires, tubes, cargo nets and a water pit before sloshing their way through a sloppy mud pit to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Women of all stripes are invited to participate; the race is un-timed and non-competitive. To register, visit godirtygirl.com. (Also Sunday, Aug. 19.)