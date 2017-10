Though they've been playing reggae-rock together in some form since 1996, The Dirty Heads only recently made a commercial dent, with 2010's summertime hit “Lay Me Down.” That song's Sublime-esque feel was no coincidence: Its guest vocals came from Sublime's replacement singer and Bradley Nowell sound-alike Rome Ramirez, whose merry chorus played off the band's island-themed grooves and Dustin “Duddy” Bushnell's rasta-raps. The band released a new album, <i>Cabin by the Sea</i>, this month.