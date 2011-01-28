Disappears w/ Call Me Lightning and Death Dream

Made up of members of other Chicago-area rock bands, most notably The Ponys, the Krautrock-informed Chicago trio Disappears wasted little time following up their 2010 full-length debut, Lux . This month, less than a year after their debut, they released their sophomore effort, Guider . The group also scored something of a coup last fall when they replaced their departing drummer with fill-in Steve Shelley, the longtime Sonic Youth drummer who will be touring with the band for an undetermined period.