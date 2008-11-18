Brian Case already claims ties to two fine Chicago indie-rock bands, the mostly retired 90 Day Men and the far more active The Ponys, but he makes a push for three with his latest band, Disappears. This new group doesn’t aim to sweep you off your feet the way 90 Day Men’s cascading pianos did, or for that matter knock you on your ass the way The Ponys’ hard-hitting alterna-rock does. Rather it opts for a slow and steady approach, eroding the listener with hazy guitars, druggy Velvet Underground riffs and more than a little of The Fall’s trademark “repe-tition.” Disappears tops a 9 p.m. bill at the Cactus Club tonight.