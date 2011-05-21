Disturbed w/ Nonpoint, Art of Dying

Disturbed rose to the forefront of the early '00s nu-metal movement after the release of their first album The Sickness . Since then, the group produced four more records, including their latest, 2010's Asylum . Frontman David Draiman's unmistakable vocals oscillate from jaded howls to soulful wailing in each of the band's songs, encapsulating frustration and anger in his throaty growls only to provide a contrast with melodic, transcendent interludes. Though Draiman has said that he does not necessarily adhere to the religious aspects of his Jewish heritage, his music resonates with Israeli influences on tracks like “Stupify,” where he sings in Hebrew.