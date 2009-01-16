Though Disturbed road nu metal’s coattails to early fame, the group was never as noxious as the standard-issue nu metal band and seldom left listeners feeling sexually assaulted like peers Slipknot and Mushroomhead. It’s not too surprising, then, that Disturbed proved themselves one of the more commercially savvy and resilient of the turn-of-the-century metal bands, jettisoning most of their industrial hip-hop undertones when the tides turned against nu metal. By last year’s Indestructible, their fourth studio record, the Chicago band had morphed into a Voltron-sized hard-rock act, more indebted to the Pantera/Metallica school of arena-friendly thrash metal than the Fred Durst Institute of In-Yo’-Faceness. Disturbed does an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.