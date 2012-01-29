The Division 1 Experience

Milwaukee native Rico Love, the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer behind recent hits for Usher, Kelly Rowland and Nelly, presents this showcase for the latest artist signed to his Division 1 label, the R&B singer Emjay. Love will share hosting duties with R&B star Brandy, with whom he's been working on a new album. The night will also feature performances from a trio of Milwaukee artists: G. Womack, Aliesa Nicole and Cigarette Break. Following the showcase there will be an after-party at 618 Live on Water with performances from Young Chris, another Division 1 artist, and local rappers Pizzle and The Cranberry Show.