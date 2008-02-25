Division Day’s brand of melodic, introspective indie/power-pop can be a bit disorientingjust imagine the Dismemberment Plan covering a meditative Coldplay piano track. At their best, however, on tracks like the hypnotic ballad “Colorguard” from their debut full-length Beartrap Island, the group strikes the difficult balance between jaunty and affecting, even if they never quite live up to their Elliott Smith namesake. The band, which headlines a 9 p.m. show at Mad Planet tonight, is following up its blogosphere-touted debut album with a covers EP, so it’s a safe bet that a few numbers from that upcoming release will work their way into tonight’s set.