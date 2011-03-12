DJ Abilities w/ Kid Millions

Minneapolis' DJ Abilities is now on the road as an unwilling solo artist, following the tragic death of his longtime collaborator, battle rapper Eyedea, last October. As Eyedea & Abilities, the two left behind a rich recorded legacy, including a spry self-titled 2004 album and a darker, grunge-inspired 2009 album, By the Throat . The last album is a near masterpiece, albeit one that's difficult to listen to in the wake of Eyedea's drug overdose. It's haunted by lyrics that read like suicide notes.