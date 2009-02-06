DJ Deadbeat w/ House of M

Though he hasn’t promoted himself as aggressively as his peers in No Request Sound have, DJ Deadbeat quietly established himself as a pillar of Milwaukee’s rap scene last year, filling in as the new co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop show “Mad Kids,” DJing solo gigs and handling the production for a burgeoning rap collective called the House of M, whose superhero-themed performances made them one of the most talked-about additions to the local rap scene. Tonight Deadbeat does double duty, DJing on his own and performing with the sometimes-costumed MCs in House of M.