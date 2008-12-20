DJ Deadbeat

Milwaukee’s radio shuffle continued this fall as DJ Madhatter, who along with Kid Cut Up had co-hosted WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop show “Mad Kids,” left that program for a morning drive-time slot on Radio Milwaukee 88.9. In a move that’s proved a smart one, Madhatter was replaced by DJ Deadbeatthough the name of the show mercifully stayed the same, since “Dead Kids” wouldn’t quite have as inviting a ring to it. While he doesn’t have the profile of some of his more ubiquitous friends, Deadbeat quietly established himself as a pillar of the city’s rap scene this year, working the deck for the sprawling young supergroup House of M and DJing solo gigs, where he deftly splices Lil Wayne into the few songs Lil Wayne hasn’t already guested. Tonight Deadbeat inaugurates his latest mix CD, The Boombox with a 10 p.m. show at Stonefly Brewery that also features the House of M, Malcious and KingHellBastard.