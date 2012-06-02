For a generation of rap listeners, DJ Drama's curt, snarling voice has become an unlikely stamp of quality. DJ Drama is the longtime DJ for T.I. and a recording artist in his own right, having released three, DJ Khaled-style albums, but he's best known as the host of literally dozens of mixtapes, including many in his prestigious <i>Gangsta Grillz</i> series. In the last month alone, he's hosted strong new mixtapes from Meek Mill, Jadakiss and 50 Cent. For this appearance, he'll play a DJ set teasing his upcoming fourth album, <i>Quality Street Music</i>. <P>