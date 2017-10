Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio wasn't the breakout star of MTV's “Jersey Shore”—that honor goes to his eccentric housemate The Situation—but he was the first cast member to receive his own spinoff. MTV's upcoming show about DelVecchio will focus on his career as a DJ. Laugh if you will, but he's already off to a good start: This August he signed a three-album deal with 50 Cent's G-Unit Records. Is he any good? That probably won't matter to most of the crowd that shows up tonight.