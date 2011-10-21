Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio wasn't the breakout star of MTV's “Jersey Shore”—that honor goes to his girl-chasing housemate The Situation—but he was the first cast member to receive his own spinoff. MTV's upcoming show about DelVecchio will focus on his career as a DJ. Laugh if you will, but he's already off to a good start: This August he signed a three-album deal with 50 Cent's G-Unit Records. Is he any good? That probably doesn't matter to most of the crowd that shows up to see him. This Stellar Spark-promoted bill, which has been rescheduled from Sept. 30, also includes DJ JSlay and a host of other DJs and dance acts.