After working his way through the battle circuit in the early '90s, winning the DMC Championship in 1993, DJ Rectangle landed an ongoing gig touring with Warren G in between stints recording with Xzibit and Eminem. To DJs, though, Rectangle is perhaps best known for his best-selling Ultimate Battle Weapon releases, which remain a staple of most every battle DJ's crate. Tonight he plays a show on a bill with Spade One, DJ Web Spinna, MR Logek and The Noize. On Friday, he judges a DJ battle at the same venue.