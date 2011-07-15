It's not too surprising that Joshua Paul Davis, better known as DJ Shadow, has a collection of over 60,000 records, considering his music is derived exclusively from other artists' work. His debut album, Endtroducing..... , is a massively acclaimed stroke of genius that landed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first completely sampled album and was named one of Time magazine's 100-best albums ever. Shadow continues to produce music off the beaten path with his latest foray, The Less You Know, The Better , which promises to be a veritable opus of instrumental hip-hop when it is released later this year.