A maverick when it comes to intermingling hip-hop and funk music with film, television and YouTube videos, DJ Yoda has sold out clubs across Europe and performed alongside British music queens Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen. Through his 2006 debut The Amazing Adventures of DJ Yoda and a plethora of mixtapes and live recordings, the DJ has honed a quirky style of turntablism that draws from his love of cartoons and comic books. The DJ gives an audio-visual performance tonight at Moct as one of a handful of U.S. tour dates.