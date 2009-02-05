Written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt and based upon Jan De Hartog's 1952 play, The Fourposter, the 1966 marriage-themed musical satire I Do! I Do! has appealed to such fabled stage couples as Rex Harrison and Lilli Palmer, and Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy. The Skylight Opera Theatre offers another congenial pairing in Norman Moses and Leslie Fitzwater, who balance out the sentiment with their very individual styles, yet bring a pungent sense of comedic warmth, neither old-fashioned nor newly over-conditioned, never allowing bathos to substitute for nostalgia, or for comedic overkill to overwhelm the sentiment.