Pan-African musician Dobet Gnahore travels back to Milwaukee for a second performance after closing 2007’s Global Union festival. This time around the Ivory Coast native closes out the latest season of Alverno Presents, offering a diverse cultural experience as she blends music and dance traditions not only from her native region of Africa, but the entire continent. She’ll be playing behind her latest record, 2007’s Na Afriki , a restless collection that finds her singing of social justice and human rights issues from a distinctly feminist perspective.