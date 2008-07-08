Milwaukee’s buy-local organization, Our Milwaukee, hosts a series of events and promotions this week to remind shoppers about the economic and cultural benefits of frequenting local businesses. Many of their points are mirrored in the 2005 documentary Independent America, which they’ll screen free tonight at 7 p.m. at the Times Cinema. The film follows a couple on the road as they attempt to visit mom-and-pop shops, only to find (as they obviously suspected) that many of them have been replaced by national retailers.