The Dodos w/ Gauntlet Hair

Down-tempo baroque poppers The Dodos formed six years ago when singer-songwriter Meric Long met guitarist Logan Kroeber. Melding Long's West African Ewe drumming with Kroeber's acoustic guitar strumming, they composed percussive, string-laced folk songs with bold, arty arrangements. Though the duo produced an EP in 2005, their 2007 album, Visiter , proved to be their breakthrough, earning the band critical buzz in Internet circles and also some unlikely exposure in a Miller Chill commercial featuring its single “Fools.” The band's latest album, No Color , includes vocal spots from Neko Case and instrumental contributions from vibraphonist Keaton Snyder.