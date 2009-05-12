Though the disapproving scowl and vaguely dominatrix-like attire she wears on her Animal Planet program “It’s Me or the Dog” may suggest otherwise, Victoria Stilwell is a big softy at heart, preaching a positive, reward-based dog training method that’s focused as much on training delinquent dog owners as it is their pets. She’ll outline her methodology and illustrate it with local shelter dogs during this appearance before taking questions. Stillwell outlines her methodology (and shares some cautious critisms of fellow TV dog trainer Cesar Milan) in this ExpressMilwaukee.com interview.