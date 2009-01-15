The Milwaukee Rep’s latest Stackner Cabaret offering knows better than to take itself too seriouslyits actors are, after all, dressed in dog costumes and at times surrounded by puppets. Dogpark: The Musical introduces a pack of hounds gathering at their favorite meeting spot, most of them with distinctly human personality traits: There’s the narcissist show dog, the insecure mutt and a haughty but lovelorn poodle. High art it’s not, but the show’s good-natured humor is infectious. Tonight’s production begins at 7:30 p.m.