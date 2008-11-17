There was perhaps no greater casualty of the 1990s commercialization of country radio than Dolly Parton. In spite of her two decades of hits, the starlet suddenly found herself all but blacklisted from the radio airwaves because of her age. Of course, with her trademark resilience, Parton found ways to make do. Without abandoning her ditzy, lovable, big-breasted image, she went underground, so to speak, playing to the growing market for traditional country and bluegrass. This year she finally cashed in all that stockpiled good will and returned with Backwoods Barbie, her first mainstream country record in 17 years, which she promoted with an “American Idol” appearance and a grand tour that stops at the Riverside Theater tonight at 8 p.m.