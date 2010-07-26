The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83, Rickles still manages to slot in some television appearanceson a recent “Late Show” appearance, he tore into David Letterman and fellow guest Denzel Washington for 20 minutes, much to their delightand the occasional film role ( Casino , Dirty Work ). Try not to call too much attention to yourself tonight if you go to his 8 p.m. performance at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, or he will single you out and ridicule you. (For that matter, don’t try too hard to not call attention to yourself, or he will also single you out and ridicule you.)