Though “Monsters of Yacht Rock” might have been a more apt name, Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs have teamed up to tour as the “Dukes of September Rhythm Revue,” playing with a large band that includes horns and backing vocalists. The repertoire includes some tunes from each headliner’s songbook and is also heavy on covers of classic blues, rock and R&B classics. Previous shows have included numbers by The Band, the Grateful Dead, Chuck Berry and Ray Charles.