She may not be one of the best known members of the Grateful Dead, but Donna Jean Godchaux spent the bulk of the ’70s recording and touring with the group as their backing (and sometimes lead) vocalist. She’s an accomplished vocalist even without the Dead connection, also having sung with Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding and Elvis Presley, but she knows where her paycheck’s coming from: Her live shows with her band, the Tricksters, almost always include at least a couple Dead and Jerry Garcia Band covers. Tonight, Donna Jean and the Tricksters headline an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.