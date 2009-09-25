Donnis w/ DJ Benzi

Debut mixtapes don’t get much better than Donnis’ recent Diary of an ATL Brave , a stunning introduction to the charismatic upstart Atlanta rapper featuring some of the catchiest production that city has to offer. Perhaps the most head-turning debut since Kid Cudi’s breakthrough A Kid Named Cudi , ATL Brave has made Donnis an instant star in the hip-hop blogosphere. Donnis splits tonight’s bill with another favorite of the rap mixtape circuit, DJ Benzi, who’s been responsible for a slew of must-download mixes, including last year’s phenomenal Fear & Loathing in Hunts Vegas with Diplo and this year’s Get Right Radio: Summer 2009 mix with Chester French.