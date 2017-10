The Doobie Brothers were down with Jesus way before Danny Gokey, channeling Carrie Underwood, was singing for him to take the wheel. The “Jesus Is Just Alright”-singing classic rock band brings the 1970s back to Milwaukee tonight when they play a show at the Riverside Theater that promises to generously draw from their arsenal of radio hits, which includes songs like “Black Water,”“Listen to the Music” and “Chine Grove.”