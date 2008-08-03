They have orange, pink and blue faces, with hair to match. They pretend to play musical instruments. And, apparently, they are as big as the Beatles among the pre-High School Musical crowdwhich, in this case, would be kids between the ages of 18 months and 5 years old. The Doodlebops’ musical comedy show, which airs on The Disney Channel, encourages an understanding and appreciation of music, and it is intended to promote social and academic readiness in young children, helping give them confidence once they hit their school-age years. Tonight The Doodlebops perform live in concert at 6 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage.