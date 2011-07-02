Dope Folks Records Presents: Uptown Saturday Night

The hip-hop archaeologists at Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specialize in old-school and golden-age rap, re-releasing forgotten relics to limited-edition vinyl. Tonight the label celebrates its first year—as well as its latest re-release, a record by the positive-minded '90s Philadelphia group Prophets of the Ghetto—by launching a new monthly at Mad Planet. The first Saturday of every month, they'll spin classic hip-hop, with an eye toward familiar hits and underground staples. Some nights will also feature appearances from old-school emcees; all will feature $2 PBRs until midnight.