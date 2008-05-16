Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s just-released album Wolves and Wishes features guest contributions from artists as disparate as Andrew Bird, Fog and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Dosh has a long history with at least two of the three: He’s toured and recorded with both Fog and Bird, even co-writing songs on Bird’s latest album, Armchair Apocrypha. Although the sonic similarities between Dosh, who plays the Cactus Club tonight at 10 p.m., and Bird are fewDosh’s music is entirely instrumental, frequently with free-jazz flourishesDosh shares Bird’s measured, academic sense of composition.