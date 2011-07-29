Dosh w/ Haley Bonar, Zoo Animal and Algebro

Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there's nary a trace of hip-hop in the label's longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh's 2008 album Wolves and Wishes featured guest contributions from artists as disparate as Andrew Bird, Fog and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and the artist has a long history with at least two of the three: He's toured and recorded with both Fog and Bird, even co-writing songs on Bird's album Armchair Apocrypha . Tonight's co-headliner Haley Bonar shares Dosh's Minneapolis roots, though her pensive alt-country songs have little in common with his glitched-out productions.