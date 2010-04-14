Dosh w/ White Hinterland

Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s 2008 album Wolves and Wishes features guest contributions from artists as disparate as Andrew Bird, Fog and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Dosh has a long history with at least two of the three: He’s toured and recorded with both Fog and Bird, even co-writing songs on Bird’s album Armchair Apocrypha . Although the sonic similarities between Dosh and Bird are fewDosh’s music is entirely instrumental, frequently with free-jazz flourishesDosh shares Bird’s measured, academic sense of composition.