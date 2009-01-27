As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambiguity. Set in a Bronx Catholic church in the mid-’60s, the film introduces a headstrong nun (Meryl Streep) as she begins to suspect that the church’s priest (Phillip Seymour Hoffman) has an inappropriate relationship with an altar boy. Marked by excellent performances, the film was showered with five Academy Awards nominations last week, including best actress/actor noms for Streep and Hoffman, as well as supporting actress/actor nominations for Amy Adams and Viola Davis.