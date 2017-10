As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambiguity. Set in a Bronx Catholic church in the mid-’60s, the film introduces a headstrong nun (Meryl Streep) as she begins to suspect that the church’s priest (Phillip Seymour Hoffman) is having an inappropriate relationship with an altar boy. Marked by excellent performances, the film, which Shepherd Express movie critic Dave Luhrssen has cited as the best of 2008, screens tonight at the Times Cinema at 7 p.m.