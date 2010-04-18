Comedian Doug Benson’s stage show The Marijuana-Logues , his documentary Super High Me , his “Stoner of the Year” endorsement by High Times magazine and this show’s 4:20 start time do little to hide Benson’s herbal muse. Marijuana jokes make up a good portion of Benson’s 2009 album, Unbalanced Load , but there’s more to him than just pot jokes. Benson also hosts a surprisingly smart podcast, “I Love Movies,” which he records in front of a live audience with guest comedians like Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and David Cross.