There’s an air of sadness in the comedy of Doug Stanhope, the comedian who inherited “The Man Show” secondhand from its more-famous creators, Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel. The alcoholism he jokes of is not the fun kind, but rather a more troubling, “I just gambled the house away” form of alcoholism. His short-lived stint hosting Girls Gone Wild was also depressing, albeit not as depressing as the button-pushing pedophilia jokes that make up much of his act. Tonight Stanhope brings his dude-friendly shock humor to the BBC for a 9 p.m. performance.