This year’s Downtown Dining Week, which begins today and runs through tomorrow, features more participating restaurants than ever, 40 of them, up from the usual 30. Among the eateries that will be offering special menus with three-course meals for $10 at lunch and $20 at dinner are Butch’s Old Casino Steak House, Capone’s Grotto, Charro Restaurante, Joey Buona’s, Kil@wat, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Motor, Osteria del Mondo, Sake Tumi, Water Buffalo and Zarletti. For more information, visit Milwaukeedowntown.com.