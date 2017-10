Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering deals are Benihana, Butch’s Old Casino Steak House, Kil@wat, Mason Street Grill, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Sake Tumi and Sabor. For menus and a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.