Break out the stretchy pants, because Downtown Dining Week begins today. Over the next seven days, restaurants all over the city will be offering special three-course menus perfect for foodies looking to sample new fare. Among the 30 restaurants offering $10-lunch and $20-dinner menus throughout the week are Bayou, Rip Tide, Swig, Yanni's, Benihana and Ouzo Café. Visit the official site for a complete list of participating restaurants.