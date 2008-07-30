Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

Freebies, entertainment and timewasters abound this week as part of Downtown Worker Appreciation week, a hodgepodge of various activities throughout downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s events include an “office rock star” competition at 11:45 a.m. at Chase Tower, featuring free State Fair cream puffs, and the “office challenge games” and a “bucks basketball shootout” at the same time at the Westown Farmer’s Market. After work, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a beach volleyball challenge at Bradford Beach.