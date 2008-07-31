The quickest way to a downtown worker’s heart is through his or her stomach. It’s with that in mind that the organizers of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, which hosts a slew of activities, contests, giveaways and timewasters throughout the week, has organized two food giveaways today. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the BBQ Pit Stop at the Public Market will give away barbeque sliders, while from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Usinger’s will give away hickory sticks at Chase Tower. The days other events include the office challenge games, a Bucks basketball shootout, and the finals of the volleyball challenge at Bradford Beach.