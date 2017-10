Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. The week’s opening ceremony begins today at noon at Chase Tower on Water and Wisconsin, where Cousins Subs will be giving away 1,000 mini subs and chips. The four-night Downtown Volleyball Challenge at Bradford Beach also begins tonight, running from 5 to 8 p.m.