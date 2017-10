Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s festivities begin with what’s billed as the World’s Largest Coffee Break, a buffet of caffeine and sweets at Catalon Square from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., then continues with a basketball-themed activities at lunch at Chase Tower ahead of an evening volleyball challenge at Bradford Beach.