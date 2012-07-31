Need a break from the office? Downtown Milwaukee hosts a slew of games, tournaments, scavenger hunts and giveaways this week as part of the annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. There will be free lunchtime snacks for the first 1,000 people in Red Arrow Park each day at noon, as well as free coffee and crullers in Catalano Square this morning, a Wednesday evening Battle of the Bands in Pere Marquette Park and free yoga workouts at YogaOne Studio throughout the week. <a href=http://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/categories/13-employeeappreciationweek/documents/158-daily-schedule>Click here for a complete schedule.