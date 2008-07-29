Freebies, entertainment and timewasters abound this week as part of Downtown Worker Appreciation week, a hodgepodge of various activities organized throughout downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s schedule is particularly loaded: There’s free coffee and sweets as part of the World’s Largest Coffee Break this morning at 9:30 in Catalano Square; then free cookies and a bucks basketball shootout at 11:45 at Chase Tower; a beach volleyball challenge at 5 p.m. at Bradford Beach; a Grand Avenue happy hour at the same time; and a downtown battle of the bands from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park.