Acoustic country/bluegrass guitarist Doyle Dykes at first paid his dues in the most traditional way possible, backing an established star“Hee Haw”’s Grandpa Jones, of all peopleand then appearing at the Grand Ole Opry, where he supported, among others, his muse, Chet Atkins. He briefly quit music to become a pastor, a position that ironically did more to distinguish his playing than years of gigging ever could have. Arranging music for hymns imbued his playing with what would become his signature warm tones. Dyles makes good on a canceled performance earlier this fall with a reschedule 7 p.m. concert tonight at Discovery World.