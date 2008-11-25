Acoustic country/bluegrass guitarist Doyle Dykes began his career the traditional way, backing an established star“Hee Haw” banjoist Grandpa Jones, of all peopleand then regularly playing at the Grand Ole Opry, where he supported, among others, his muse, Chet Atkins. Ironically, briefly quitting the music industry to become a pastor did more to distinguish his playing than years of gigging ever could have. Arranging music for hymns imbued Dykes’ guitar work with what would become his signature warm tones. Dykes plays a 7 p.m. show at Discovery World tonight.